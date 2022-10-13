12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Laser Photonics LASE shares increased by 44.4% to $4.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 7.51% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

iSun ISUN stock rose 6.89% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.

HyreCar HYRE shares rose 5.23% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Yellow YELL shares moved upwards by 5.11% to $4.52. The company's market cap stands at $233.3 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock rose 4.54% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.

Losers

Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock fell 10.5% to $0.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 9.33% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares decreased by 4.94% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

A.O. Smith AOS stock decreased by 4.34% to $47.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.

Terran Orbital LLAP stock declined by 3.64% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $292.3 million.

Hudson Technologies HDSN stock declined by 3.63% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $335.3 million.

