12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 8:11 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Laser Photonics LASE shares increased by 44.4% to $4.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 7.51% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • iSun ISUN stock rose 6.89% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares rose 5.23% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Yellow YELL shares moved upwards by 5.11% to $4.52. The company's market cap stands at $233.3 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock rose 4.54% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock fell 10.5% to $0.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 9.33% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares decreased by 4.94% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • A.O. Smith AOS stock decreased by 4.34% to $47.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock declined by 3.64% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $292.3 million.
  • Hudson Technologies HDSN stock declined by 3.63% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $335.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

