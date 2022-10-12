12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 30.7% to $53.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion. DatChat DATS shares moved upwards by 13.05% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

Losers

stock decreased by 3.35% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $205.5 million. Quanergy Systems QNGY shares declined by 3.31% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

