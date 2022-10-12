ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 8:23 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • AMTD Digital HKD stock increased by 30.7% to $53.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
  • DatChat DATS shares moved upwards by 13.05% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • KnowBe4 KNBE stock moved upwards by 13.01% to $24.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
  • Vislink Technologies VISL shares rose 10.18% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • Verb Tech VERB shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS stock rose 5.98% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

Losers

  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares decreased by 17.5% to $1.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 7.31% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million.
  • BTCS BTCS shares declined by 4.59% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX shares declined by 4.19% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock decreased by 3.35% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $205.5 million.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares declined by 3.31% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers