12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO stock rose 14.3% to $10.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 121.0K shares, which is 96.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $384.8 million.

Amesite AMST shares rose 10.9% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Jowell Global JWEL shares moved upwards by 4.92% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.

GrowGeneration GRWG shares moved upwards by 4.81% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.2 million.

JX Luxventure JXJT shares moved upwards by 4.66% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

Boxed BOXD shares rose 4.15% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.

Losers

VOXX International VOXX shares declined by 8.6% to $6.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $157.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Genius Sports GENI shares fell 6.93% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $791.6 million.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock declined by 5.99% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

Arcimoto FUV shares decreased by 4.5% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

Snap One Holdings SNPO shares fell 3.76% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $758.5 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 3.5% to $0.11. At the close, Esports Entertainment's trading volume reached 79.3K shares. This is 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.