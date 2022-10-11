10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

System1 SST stock rose 15.8% to $6.17 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 299.3K shares is 92.7% of System1's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.9 million.

TuanChe TC shares increased by 10.99% to $5.1. The current volume of 941.9K shares is 1336.8% of TuanChe's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.1 million.

NextPlat NXPL shares rose 9.11% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

Getty Images Holdings GETY stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $6.84. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 296.5K, which is 34.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

MediaAlpha MAX stock moved upwards by 8.65% to $9.91. The current volume of 50.4K shares is 34.0% of MediaAlpha's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $417.4 million.

Losers

Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock fell 20.28% to $1.14. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 312.2K shares, making up 62.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares declined by 9.38% to $1.01. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 184.8K shares, making up 15.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock declined by 8.91% to $0.51. As of 13:30 EST, Kuke Music Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 51.0K, which is 21.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

Skillz SKLZ stock decreased by 8.47% to $0.95. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 12.0 million, which is 179.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.0 million.

Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares decreased by 7.7% to $10.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.9 million, which is 148.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

