12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 16.7% to $4.33 during Monday's regular session. Intelligent Living's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million.

Pineapple Energy PEGY stock rose 15.31% to $4.38. Trading volume for Pineapple Energy's stock is 12.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 292.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares moved upwards by 13.07% to $2.21. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 345.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $304.0 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 8.87% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock rose 7.24% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Encore Wire WIRE stock increased by 6.25% to $131.64. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 119.0K, which is 42.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Losers

QualTek Services QTEK shares decreased by 22.8% to $1.42 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 215.9K shares, making up 97.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock fell 13.13% to $0.3. As of 13:30 EST, American Rebel Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 234.3K, which is 13.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares fell 12.93% to $1.45. As of 13:30 EST, Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.

Laser Photonics LASE stock declined by 12.41% to $1.98. The current volume of 431.8K shares is 21.4% of Laser Photonics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

Astra Space ASTR stock decreased by 12.29% to $0.52. Astra Space's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 50.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.9 million.

Ideanomics IDEX stock declined by 11.88% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.6 million, which is 205.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.5 million.

