12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock increased by 7.2% to $1.04 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

Losers

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 7.0% to $1.74 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 145.9K, accounting for 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 3.27% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.