12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 6:14 PM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock increased by 7.2% to $1.04 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX shares rose 6.9% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • JX Luxventure LLL stock increased by 4.85% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock moved upwards by 4.53% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV stock moved upwards by 4.14% to $11.3. The company's market cap stands at $250.5 million.

Losers

  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 7.0% to $1.74 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 145.9K, accounting for 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock declined by 6.04% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.0 million.
  • Zovio ZVO shares fell 5.93% to $0.14. This security traded at a volume of 604.0K shares come close, making up 51.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • Uxin UXIN stock decreased by 4.39% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.8 million.
  • Genius Sports GENI shares declined by 3.72% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $905.0 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 3.27% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

