ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 6:14 PM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 11.35% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares rose 8.47% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Romeo Power RMO stock moved upwards by 5.43% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares rose 5.07% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares rose 4.54% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.

Losers

  • Singularity Future SGLY stock decreased by 18.0% to $1.91 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
  • SOS SOS stock decreased by 6.05% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares decreased by 5.52% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock fell 5.45% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • Upwork UPWK shares fell 3.83% to $13.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock declined by 3.69% to $3.66. At the close, Pineapple Energy's trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 30.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers