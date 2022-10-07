ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 8:48 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • XpresSpa Group XSPA shares increased by 8.4% to $0.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 7.34% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Forza X1 FRZA shares rose 5.76% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares rose 5.71% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
  • iPower IPW shares increased by 5.4% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock rose 4.16% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Losers

  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock decreased by 9.4% to $0.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock fell 7.47% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • Rush Street Interactive RSI stock fell 6.81% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $237.0 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares declined by 4.56% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • Levi Strauss LEVI stock declined by 4.02% to $15.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Jowell Global JWEL stock fell 3.93% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers