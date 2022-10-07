12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

XpresSpa Group XSPA shares increased by 8.4% to $0.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 7.34% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Forza X1 FRZA shares rose 5.76% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

Remark Hldgs MARK shares rose 5.71% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.

iPower IPW shares increased by 5.4% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH stock rose 4.16% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Losers

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock decreased by 9.4% to $0.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

iMedia Brands IMBI stock fell 7.47% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

Rush Street Interactive RSI stock fell 6.81% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $237.0 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares declined by 4.56% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Levi Strauss LEVI stock declined by 4.02% to $15.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Jowell Global JWEL stock fell 3.93% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.

