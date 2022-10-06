12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares rose 121.9% to $0.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

stock increased by 53.98% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

stock increased by 53.98% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock rose 13.3% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

stock rose 13.3% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

shares rose 9.03% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock moved upwards by 8.58% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.58% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Losers

Performant Finl PFMT shares declined by 14.1% to $1.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.

shares fell 11.78% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

shares fell 11.78% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. Velo3D VLD stock fell 7.87% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $758.3 million.

stock fell 7.87% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $758.3 million.

shares decreased by 6.57% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP shares decreased by 5.27% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.

shares decreased by 5.27% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.

