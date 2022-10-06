ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 8:18 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares rose 121.9% to $0.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock increased by 53.98% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock rose 13.3% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX shares rose 9.03% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock moved upwards by 8.58% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares rose 6.06% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.3 million.

Losers

  • Performant Finl PFMT shares declined by 14.1% to $1.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 11.78% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Velo3D VLD stock fell 7.87% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $758.3 million.
  • BEST BEST shares decreased by 6.57% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP shares decreased by 5.27% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares declined by 4.92% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $405.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

