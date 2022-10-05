12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock moved upwards by 44.8% to $2.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares moved upwards by 12.43% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 11.76% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- BEST BEST stock rose 7.14% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.
- Sidus Space SIDU stock rose 6.39% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
Losers
- AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 17.2% to $4.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
- Nocera NCRA stock declined by 8.14% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 5.89% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Redwire RDW shares declined by 5.68% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.2 million.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares fell 4.44% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.
- Berkshire Grey BGRY shares fell 4.31% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.2 million.
