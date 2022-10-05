ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 8:29 AM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock moved upwards by 44.8% to $2.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares moved upwards by 12.43% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 11.76% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • BEST BEST stock rose 7.14% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock rose 6.39% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.

Losers

  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 17.2% to $4.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
  • Nocera NCRA stock declined by 8.14% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 5.89% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Redwire RDW shares declined by 5.68% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.2 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX shares fell 4.44% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY shares fell 4.31% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers