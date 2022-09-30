10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares rose 10.5% to $0.67 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares rose 8.69% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.

Scienjoy Holding SJ stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million.

EverQuote EVER stock moved upwards by 5.41% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.2 million.

VEON VEON shares increased by 4.7% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $615.5 million.

Losers

Saga Communications SGA shares fell 6.9% to $26.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $163.3 million.

FingerMotion FNGR shares decreased by 6.49% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million.

FaZe Holdings FAZE shares declined by 3.74% to $8.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $646.3 million.

Vimeo VMEO shares declined by 3.39% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $665.5 million.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares declined by 2.9% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.

