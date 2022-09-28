ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 2:43 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares increased by 74.1% to $2.35 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Sobr Safe's stock is trading at a volume of 28.5 million, which is 2389.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • BTRS Holdings BTRS stock rose 60.31% to $9.25. BTRS Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 64.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 8210.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Locafy LCFY stock rose 17.5% to $0.45. Trading volume for Locafy's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 711.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock increased by 17.1% to $0.89.
  • CVD Equipment CVV stock moved upwards by 13.18% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock moved upwards by 11.88% to $2.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 86.2K, which is 39.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.6 million.

Losers

  • Nano Labs NA stock declined by 32.7% to $2.14 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Nano Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 397.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI stock fell 12.18% to $3.68. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 876.9K, which is 525.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares decreased by 9.97% to $0.28. The current volume of 68.0 million shares is 116.0% of American Virtual Cloud's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
  • NOVONIX NVX stock declined by 9.04% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.7 million.
  • CLPS CLPS stock decreased by 8.46% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 145.6K, which is 361.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX shares decreased by 6.7% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

