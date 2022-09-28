12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Sobr Safe SOBR shares increased by 74.1% to $2.35 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Sobr Safe's stock is trading at a volume of 28.5 million, which is 2389.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

Losers

Nano Labs NA stock declined by 32.7% to $2.14 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Nano Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 397.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million.

Blackboxstocks BLBX shares decreased by 6.7% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.