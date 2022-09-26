ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 2:07 PM | 3 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • LiveVox Hldgs LVOXU shares rose 31.4% to $2.8 during Monday's regular session.
  • Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 20.81% to $0.14. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.6 million shares, making up 481.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • UTStarcom Holdings UTSI shares rose 18.91% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.
  • AudioEye AEYE stock moved upwards by 15.03% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.
  • WaveDancer WAVD shares rose 13.1% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares rose 11.88% to $0.59. Trading volume for Iveda Solutions's stock is 67.4K as of 13:31 EST. This is 19.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock declined by 65.7% to $0.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.5 million shares, making up 980.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares fell 16.88% to $0.28. American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 219.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 411.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
  • ACM Research ACMR stock fell 13.75% to $11.89. The current volume of 732.1K shares is 86.3% of ACM Research's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.9 million.
  • CS Disco LAW shares decreased by 13.57% to $9.75. The current volume of 445.1K shares is 66.8% of CS Disco's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $572.2 million.
  • PagSeguro Digital PAGS stock fell 11.87% to $12.07. As of 13:31 EST, PagSeguro Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 145.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Zenvia ZENV stock declined by 11.47% to $1.39. As of 13:31 EST, Zenvia's stock is trading at a volume of 60.7K, which is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

