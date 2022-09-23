12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock rose 71.7% to $0.44 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Kiromic BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 20.8 million, which is 3303.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Athersys ATHX shares increased by 53.41% to $1.79. Trading volume for Athersys's stock is 34.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4708.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $547.6 million.

Global Cord Blood CO shares rose 33.78% to $2.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares, making up 6541.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $397.7 million.

ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares increased by 16.58% to $0.94. As of 13:30 EST, ABVC BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 79.7K, which is 67.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

Concord Medical Services CCM stock increased by 16.04% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.

Sonendo SONX shares increased by 14.64% to $1.04. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.1 million shares, making up 12793.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.

Losers

Artivion AORT stock decreased by 29.4% to $13.06 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 505.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $526.7 million.

Cassava Sciences SAVA stock declined by 20.57% to $40.56. Trading volume for Cassava Sciences's stock is 11.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 361.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP stock decreased by 20.31% to $2.06. The current volume of 312.5K shares is 179.9% of RVL Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $204.6 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares declined by 19.29% to $2.72. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 253.6K, which is 120.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.

Minerva Surgical UTRS stock fell 17.53% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

RenovoRx RNXT shares fell 17.41% to $1.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.6K shares, making up 290.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

