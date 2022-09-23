ñol

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
Gainers

  • Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares moved upwards by 19.3% to $3.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock rose 7.54% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares rose 5.34% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares rose 3.53% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.

Losers

  • Construction Partners ROAD shares declined by 23.5% to $20.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Quhuo QH shares decreased by 14.9% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 10.42% to $17.0. The company's market cap stands at $154.9 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE stock declined by 7.77% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
  • SES AI SES shares declined by 7.26% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock fell 6.79% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

