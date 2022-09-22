12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 165.4% to $2.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.0 million shares, making up 7110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.

shares increased by 165.4% to $2.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.0 million shares, making up 7110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock rose 124.61% to $0.48. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares, making up 424.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

stock rose 124.61% to $0.48. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares, making up 424.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million. Cassava Sciences SAVA stock rose 26.1% to $47.47. Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 14.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 517.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

stock rose 26.1% to $47.47. Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 14.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 517.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. BioTelemetry BEAT shares rose 20.37% to $1.9. As of 13:31 EST, BioTelemetry's stock is trading at a volume of 24.3 million, which is 1199.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.

shares rose 20.37% to $1.9. As of 13:31 EST, BioTelemetry's stock is trading at a volume of 24.3 million, which is 1199.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares rose 17.42% to $1.55. Trading volume for Sonnet BioTherapeutics's stock is 4.6 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 2090.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

shares rose 17.42% to $1.55. Trading volume for Sonnet BioTherapeutics's stock is 4.6 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 2090.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. Talkspace TALK stock increased by 16.82% to $0.97. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 460.2% of Talkspace's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.0 million.

Losers

Erytech Pharma ERYP shares declined by 21.2% to $0.6 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.

shares declined by 21.2% to $0.6 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. Apexigen APGN stock declined by 16.86% to $5.23. Apexigen's stock is trading at a volume of 99.8K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 30.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.1 million.

stock declined by 16.86% to $5.23. Apexigen's stock is trading at a volume of 99.8K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 30.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.1 million. Akumin AKU shares decreased by 15.35% to $1.6. Akumin's stock is trading at a volume of 101.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 56.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $143.2 million.

shares decreased by 15.35% to $1.6. Akumin's stock is trading at a volume of 101.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 56.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $143.2 million. Nutex Health NUTX stock declined by 15.0% to $1.53. Trading volume for Nutex Health's stock is 710.7K as of 13:31 EST. This is 53.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $994.1 million.

stock declined by 15.0% to $1.53. Trading volume for Nutex Health's stock is 710.7K as of 13:31 EST. This is 53.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $994.1 million. NuCana NCNA shares fell 15.0% to $1.19. The current volume of 150.9K shares is 50.3% of NuCana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.

shares fell 15.0% to $1.19. The current volume of 150.9K shares is 50.3% of NuCana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million. bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock declined by 14.16% to $2.85. bioAffinity Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 261.8K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.