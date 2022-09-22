ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 8:18 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock rose 9.3% to $0.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares increased by 6.38% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Li Auto LI shares rose 5.97% to $24.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 billion.
  • AMMO POWW stock rose 5.59% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.6 million.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.2 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock increased by 4.11% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $275.4 million.

Losers

  • Zovio ZVO stock declined by 7.8% to $0.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Trxade Health MEDS stock decreased by 6.96% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • Yoshitsu Co TKLF shares declined by 5.04% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock decreased by 5.04% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $146.5 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares fell 4.77% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • Vacasa VCSA shares declined by 3.96% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $710.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

