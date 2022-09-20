11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

shares rose 24.9% to $1.33 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Trxade Health's stock is trading at a volume of 25.7 million, which is 45125.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. China Liberal Education CLEU shares increased by 17.6% to $0.95. Trading volume for China Liberal Education's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 130.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

Losers

stock declined by 11.09% to $13.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 129.1 million shares, making up 210.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 billion. iMedia Brands IMBI stock fell 9.65% to $0.72. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 132.8K, which is 90.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

