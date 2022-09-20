ñol

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 1:58 PM | 3 min read
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Trxade Health MEDS shares rose 24.9% to $1.33 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Trxade Health's stock is trading at a volume of 25.7 million, which is 45125.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU shares increased by 17.6% to $0.95. Trading volume for China Liberal Education's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 130.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares rose 9.34% to $1.17. REE Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 800.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $281.4 million.
  • ATA Creativity Glb AACG stock increased by 8.79% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 6.98% to $0.5. The current volume of 52.6K shares is 33.0% of Connexa Sports Techs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Oxford Industries OXM shares increased by 6.48% to $95.86. Oxford Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 346.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 155.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Losers

  • E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 19.7% to $0.12 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, E-Home Household Service's stock is trading at a volume of 10.6 million, which is 285.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares decreased by 13.51% to $0.15. The current volume of 10.1 million shares is 509.5% of Esports Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Gogoro GGR stock fell 11.22% to $4.67. As of 13:30 EST, Gogoro's stock is trading at a volume of 260.3K, which is 53.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Ford Motor F stock declined by 11.09% to $13.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 129.1 million shares, making up 210.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 billion.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock fell 9.65% to $0.72. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 132.8K, which is 90.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

