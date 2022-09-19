11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 6.8% to $0.45 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.

Losers

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 5.3% to $1.07 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.5 million.

stock fell 3.71% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million. CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock fell 3.01% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $114.7 million.

