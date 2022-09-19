ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 5:38 PM | 1 min read
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 6.8% to $0.45 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
  • Apogee Enterprises APOG stock rose 5.0% to $41.32. The company's market cap stands at $915.5 million.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares increased by 4.91% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.7 million.
  • Global Ship Lease GSL stock increased by 4.51% to $18.05. The company's market cap stands at $664.4 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares increased by 3.8% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Losers

  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 5.3% to $1.07 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.5 million.
  • View VIEW shares fell 5.03% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.3 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares decreased by 4.65% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $209.6 million.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR stock decreased by 3.85% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • HyreCar HYRE stock fell 3.71% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.
  • CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock fell 3.01% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $114.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

