12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 5:38 PM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock rose 8.8% to $0.68 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.3 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares rose 8.22% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL shares rose 5.49% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Vacasa VCSA shares moved upwards by 4.91% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $823.1 million.
  • Inspirato ISPO stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.9 million.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock rose 4.66% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Losers

  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares fell 14.2% to $1.75 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $337.0 million.
  • Tandy Leather Factory TLF shares fell 9.86% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • Uxin UXIN shares declined by 8.1% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $311.8 million.
  • RumbleON RMBL shares declined by 4.99% to $20.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.5 million.
  • Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock declined by 4.88% to $6.44. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
  • Nephros NEPH stock fell 4.63% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

