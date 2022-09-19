12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

O2Micro Intl OIIM stock moved upwards by 17.6% to $3.47 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 148.6K shares, which is 344.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.1 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock rose 11.73% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.

Infobird Co IFBD shares rose 10.71% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Lesaka Technologies LSAK stock rose 8.06% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $222.4 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock increased by 6.5% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $130.6 million.

Cognex CGNX shares increased by 5.46% to $44.0. At the close, Cognex's trading volume reached 96.8K shares. This is 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.

Losers

AppTech Payments APCX stock declined by 12.2% to $0.62 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

AMTD Digital HKD stock fell 7.61% to $85.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 billion.

Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock decreased by 6.69% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.9 million.

StarTek SRT shares fell 5.45% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $133.1 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM stock declined by 5.11% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.

SAI.TECH Global SAI shares decreased by 4.34% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.4 million.

