12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- KnowBe4 KNBE stock increased by 23.6% to $21.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- T Stamp IDAI stock rose 14.16% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares moved upwards by 12.63% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM shares rose 9.59% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
- Zenvia ZENV stock rose 5.33% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.
- Quanergy Systems QNGY shares increased by 5.3% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
Losers
- SoundHound AI SOUN shares declined by 13.6% to $3.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.0 million.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares decreased by 9.13% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 8.48% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $206.8 million.
- AMTD Digital HKD stock declined by 7.41% to $100.0. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 billion.
- ALFI ALF shares decreased by 6.96% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock fell 5.59% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
