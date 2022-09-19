ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 8:44 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • KnowBe4 KNBE stock increased by 23.6% to $21.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • T Stamp IDAI stock rose 14.16% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares moved upwards by 12.63% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares rose 9.59% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  • Zenvia ZENV stock rose 5.33% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares increased by 5.3% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

Losers

  • SoundHound AI SOUN shares declined by 13.6% to $3.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.0 million.
  • Digital Ally DGLY shares decreased by 9.13% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 8.48% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $206.8 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD stock declined by 7.41% to $100.0. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 billion.
  • ALFI ALF shares decreased by 6.96% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock fell 5.59% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

