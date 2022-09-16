ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 2:07 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock moved upwards by 43.2% to $3.58 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Applied Optoelectronics's stock is 53.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 20009.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.
  • Nano Labs NA shares rose 11.3% to $5.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 86.5K, which is 24.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.4 million.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock rose 10.0% to $1.87. Trading volume for Avaya Hldgs's stock is 8.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.4 million.
  • Latch LTCH shares increased by 7.75% to $1.39. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 109.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $201.2 million.
  • Harmonic HLIT shares increased by 6.25% to $11.9. Harmonic's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 318.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • IronNet IRNT stock increased by 4.91% to $1.28. As of 13:30 EST, IronNet's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 353.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • NCR NCR shares declined by 22.2% to $22.66 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, NCR's stock is trading at a volume of 8.8 million, which is 408.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • AMTD Digital HKD stock fell 20.68% to $106.84. AMTD Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 869.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 202.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 billion.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock declined by 18.77% to $8.96. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 237.6K shares, making up 5.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
  • Infobird Co IFBD shares decreased by 13.29% to $1.24. The current volume of 224.0K shares is 61.9% of Infobird Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Paya Holdings PAYA stock declined by 10.98% to $5.76. Paya Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 215.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $760.7 million.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares decreased by 10.67% to $0.92. As of 13:30 EST, Borqs Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 42.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers