12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 5:33 PM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock moved upwards by 51.2% to $3.78 during Thursday's after-market session. Applied Optoelectronics's trading volume hit 1.5 million shares by close, accounting for 660.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock rose 9.75% to $1.8. This security traded at a volume of 65.5K shares come close, making up 60.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock increased by 6.32% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.7 million.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI shares rose 5.83% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.0 million.
  • Amtech Systems ASYS stock rose 4.67% to $11.2. The company's market cap stands at $155.5 million.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX stock rose 4.5% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.1 million.

Losers

  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock decreased by 3.6% to $1.06 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.7 million.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares declined by 3.4% to $0.99. This security traded at a volume of 228.0K shares come close, making up 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock declined by 3.32% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.3 million.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP shares declined by 3.23% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.
  • ironSource IS shares declined by 3.19% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
  • Cepton CPTN stock declined by 3.07% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

