12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock moved upwards by 51.2% to $3.78 during Thursday's after-market session. Applied Optoelectronics's trading volume hit 1.5 million shares by close, accounting for 660.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.

Losers

Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock decreased by 3.6% to $1.06 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.7 million.

ironSource IS shares declined by 3.19% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. Cepton CPTN stock declined by 3.07% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.8 million.

