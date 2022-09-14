Gainers

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock moved upwards by 18.5% to $0.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 18.5% to $0.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. Shift Technologies SFT stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million. Inspirato ISPO stock increased by 6.2% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $152.6 million.

stock increased by 6.2% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $152.6 million. Aspen Gr ASPU stock rose 4.99% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock rose 4.99% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Jowell Global JWEL stock rose 4.47% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.

stock rose 4.47% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million. Remark Hldgs MARK shares moved upwards by 4.19% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.

Losers

Zovio ZVO stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. Zovio's trading volume hit 4.6 million shares by close, accounting for 1109.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. Zovio's trading volume hit 4.6 million shares by close, accounting for 1109.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. Tandy Leather Factory TLF stock decreased by 3.49% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.

stock decreased by 3.49% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million. REE Automotive REE shares decreased by 3.42% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $271.7 million.

shares decreased by 3.42% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $271.7 million. Tuesday Morning TUEM shares decreased by 3.12% to $0.18. This security traded at a volume of 357.7K shares come close, making up 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

shares decreased by 3.12% to $0.18. This security traded at a volume of 357.7K shares come close, making up 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. JX Luxventure LLL shares fell 2.57% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares fell 2.57% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares decreased by 2.55% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.