12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 5:34 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Fast Radius FSRD shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $0.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
  • Velo3D VLD stock rose 7.56% to $5.12. Velo3D's trading volume hit 108.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $947.0 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved upwards by 6.63% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares rose 5.67% to $0.3. At the close, Guardforce AI Co's trading volume reached 574.1K shares. This is 15.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV shares rose 4.85% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $163.9 million.
  • iSun ISUN stock rose 4.29% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.

Losers

  • Quhuo QH stock fell 5.0% to $2.87 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Skillsoft SKIL stock fell 4.61% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $374.9 million.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock fell 4.1% to $0.52. This security traded at a volume of 523.9K shares come close, making up 9.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX stock decreased by 3.87% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.1 million.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS stock decreased by 3.09% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock decreased by 2.3% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

