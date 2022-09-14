Gainers

stock rose 4.99% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 4.91% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Akerna KERN shares decreased by 4.25% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 38.8 million, accounting for 343.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.