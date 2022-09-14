ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 5:34 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • MICT MICT shares increased by 8.4% to $0.77 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
  • Minim MINM stock increased by 6.66% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
  • Tuya TUYA shares moved upwards by 6.36% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $658.8 million.
  • OLB Gr OLB shares rose 5.07% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock rose 4.99% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 4.91% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • AMTD Digital HKD shares fell 23.5% to $145.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 56.9K, accounting for 15.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 billion.
  • IronNet IRNT shares declined by 19.1% to $1.78. IronNet's trading volume hit 308.4K shares by close, accounting for 34.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $180.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • LightPath Technologies LPTH shares fell 16.89% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock decreased by 5.7% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock declined by 4.46% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $215.0 million.
  • Akerna KERN shares decreased by 4.25% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 38.8 million, accounting for 343.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

