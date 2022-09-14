Gainers

Zovio ZVO shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $0.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $0.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. E-Home Household Service EJH shares moved upwards by 6.54% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.54% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. Tuesday Morning TUEM stock increased by 6.17% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

stock increased by 6.17% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. First High-School Edu FHS stock increased by 6.05% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock increased by 6.05% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago. XpresSpa Group XSPA shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.7 million. Amesite AMST shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Losers

Aspen Gr ASPU shares decreased by 16.8% to $0.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 16.8% to $0.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock fell 6.06% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

stock fell 6.06% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares decreased by 5.52% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

shares decreased by 5.52% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. Remark Hldgs MARK shares fell 4.55% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.

shares fell 4.55% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million. Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock decreased by 4.13% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.

stock decreased by 4.13% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million. Meta Data AIU shares decreased by 3.71% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.