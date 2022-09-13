ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock moved upwards by 10.5% to $3.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • ironSource IS stock rose 6.93% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
  • Minim MINM shares rose 6.66% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares rose 4.52% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $124.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares rose 4.5% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN shares rose 4.49% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $268.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares declined by 6.9% to $7.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $876.6 million.
  • Braze BRZE stock declined by 5.47% to $41.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock decreased by 4.9% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR stock decreased by 3.32% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $433.1 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares declined by 2.73% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $180.5 million.
  • Confluent CFLT shares fell 2.62% to $28.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

