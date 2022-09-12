ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 1:57 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock rose 30.8% to $7.31 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares, making up 4393.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $891.2 million.
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock rose 21.87% to $2.73. As of 13:30 EST, Kaspien Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Rackspace Tech RXT shares rose 17.76% to $6.26. Rackspace Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 541.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares moved upwards by 16.41% to $8.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.6K shares, making up 338.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock increased by 15.28% to $0.98.
  • Ribbon Comms RBBN shares rose 14.55% to $3.7. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 190.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $619.8 million.

Losers

  • WeTrade Group WETG shares decreased by 27.1% to $1.16 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, WeTrade Group's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1 million, which is 777.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.2 million.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock fell 11.18% to $3.94. The current volume of 388.9K shares is 116.5% of Akoustis Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $220.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Latch LTCH shares declined by 10.44% to $1.25. The current volume of 515.1K shares is 27.5% of Latch's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.3 million.
  • Ouster OUST shares declined by 9.13% to $1.34. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 103.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $244.4 million.
  • Lesaka Technologies LSAK shares decreased by 8.52% to $4.73. As of 13:30 EST, Lesaka Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 89.1K, which is 132.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • TROOPS TROO stock fell 7.45% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $176.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

