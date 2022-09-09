Gainers

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares moved upwards by 37.4% to $0.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

Losers

Zumiez ZUMZ stock decreased by 14.5% to $22.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $441.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.