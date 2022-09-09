ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 8:18 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares moved upwards by 37.4% to $0.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
  • Global Business Travel GBTG stock increased by 8.64% to $8.92. The company's market cap stands at $507.9 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) MOXC shares moved upwards by 8.49% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
  • Youdao DAO shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $692.8 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock moved upwards by 5.78% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.4 million.

Losers

  • Zumiez ZUMZ stock decreased by 14.5% to $22.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $441.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tandy Leather Factory TLF shares declined by 6.88% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI stock fell 5.14% to $12.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Zovio ZVO stock declined by 4.17% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Kidpik PIK stock decreased by 3.53% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH shares fell 2.97% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $330.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

