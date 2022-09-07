Gainers

Sonder Holdings SOND shares rose 6.7% to $2.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.5 million.

Jeffs Brands JFBR stock increased by 6.04% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased by 4.53% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

Arcimoto FUV shares increased by 3.8% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million.

Losers

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock declined by 5.4% to $6.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $532.5 million.

Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock fell 5.32% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 5.31% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

NIO NIO stock decreased by 4.91% to $16.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Tuniu TOUR shares decreased by 4.56% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

