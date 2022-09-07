ñol

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 8:21 AM | 1 min read
Gainers

  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares rose 6.7% to $2.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.5 million.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock increased by 6.04% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased by 4.53% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Arcimoto FUV shares increased by 3.8% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million.

Losers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock declined by 5.4% to $6.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $532.5 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock fell 5.32% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 5.31% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • NIO NIO stock decreased by 4.91% to $16.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Tuniu TOUR shares decreased by 4.56% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Uxin UXIN stock decreased by 4.02% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $298.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

