Gainers

BioVie BIVI stock increased by 32.3% to $4.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million.

bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares increased by 30.61% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.

Imara IMRA stock moved upwards by 23.93% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock moved upwards by 18.37% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 17.69% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.

iSpecimen ISPC stock rose 15.42% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.

Losers

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock decreased by 22.1% to $22.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.8 million.

Allena Pharma ALNA stock decreased by 12.11% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock decreased by 11.13% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million.

Organovo Holdings ONVO stock declined by 10.31% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

DBV Technologies DBVT stock decreased by 10.22% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.3 million.

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX stock decreased by 10.13% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.