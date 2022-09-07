ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 8:21 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Singularity Future SGLY shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $2.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock increased by 7.26% to $12.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares increased by 6.23% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV stock increased by 5.15% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $186.0 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.5 million.
  • ReneSola SOL shares increased by 4.16% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $369.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock decreased by 9.5% to $3.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE stock decreased by 6.3% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock decreased by 4.77% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
  • View VIEW shares fell 4.38% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.4 million.
  • United Maritime USEA stock declined by 4.03% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Fortress Transportation FTAIP shares fell 3.77% to $21.71. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

