Gainers

Coupa Software COUP stock increased by 12.9% to $63.03 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 867.0K shares, which is 51.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

UiPath PATH stock declined by 15.7% to $13.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 30.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 3.59% to $27.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. OLB Gr OLB stock fell 3.58% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

