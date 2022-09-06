ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock rose 19.7% to $38.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $697.5 million.
  • ADT ADT shares rose 18.58% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.
  • MOGU MOGU stock increased by 11.11% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR shares moved upwards by 6.84% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Shift Technologies SFT stock moved upwards by 5.32% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $73.1 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding LITB shares increased by 5.04% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock declined by 15.2% to $7.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.2 million.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock fell 6.61% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock declined by 5.2% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $78.8 million.
  • EBET EBET stock declined by 5.03% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Molecular Data MKD stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares declined by 5.0% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

