ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 1:56 PM | 3 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Aurora Innovation AUR stock increased by 19.7% to $2.52 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Aurora Innovation's stock is 12.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 354.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock rose 17.0% to $2.49. Sunrise New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 112.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 18.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
  • United Maritime USEA shares moved upwards by 16.56% to $1.41. United Maritime's stock is trading at a volume of 17.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 271.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Charah Solns CHRA shares rose 10.82% to $2.97. Charah Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 156.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 251.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.
  • Mynaric MYNA stock rose 8.63% to $7.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares moved upwards by 8.39% to $0.83. The current volume of 53.4K shares is 14.7% of HyreCar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

Losers

  • Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 63.3% to $11.0 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.2 million, which is 434.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $287.0 million.
  • Quhuo QH shares fell 10.78% to $3.23. The current volume of 149.0K shares is 78.5% of Quhuo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares declined by 8.66% to $0.64. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • Array Technologies ARRY stock fell 8.48% to $19.64. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 81.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 8.25% to $2.56. As of 13:30 EST, Nuvve Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 195.9K, which is 92.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.
  • Velo3D VLD stock declined by 8.24% to $4.0. Velo3D's stock is trading at a volume of 991.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 42.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $740.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers