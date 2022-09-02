Gainers

Aurora Innovation AUR stock increased by 19.7% to $2.52 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Aurora Innovation's stock is 12.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 354.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock rose 17.0% to $2.49. Sunrise New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 112.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 18.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.

United Maritime USEA shares moved upwards by 16.56% to $1.41. United Maritime's stock is trading at a volume of 17.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 271.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Charah Solns CHRA shares rose 10.82% to $2.97. Charah Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 156.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 251.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.

Mynaric MYNA stock rose 8.63% to $7.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.

HyreCar HYRE shares moved upwards by 8.39% to $0.83. The current volume of 53.4K shares is 14.7% of HyreCar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

Losers

Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 63.3% to $11.0 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.2 million, which is 434.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $287.0 million.

Quhuo QH shares fell 10.78% to $3.23. The current volume of 149.0K shares is 78.5% of Quhuo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Helbiz HLBZ shares declined by 8.66% to $0.64. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

Array Technologies ARRY stock fell 8.48% to $19.64. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 81.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 8.25% to $2.56. As of 13:30 EST, Nuvve Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 195.9K, which is 92.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.

Velo3D VLD stock declined by 8.24% to $4.0. Velo3D's stock is trading at a volume of 991.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 42.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $740.0 million.

