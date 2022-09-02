Gainers

Forza X1 FRZA shares moved upwards by 15.9% to $4.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.

Lululemon Athletica LULU shares increased by 9.52% to $322.49. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Rover Group ROVR shares rose 7.02% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $723.8 million.

Gaotu Techedu GOTU shares increased by 5.35% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $456.9 million.

Kidpik PIK stock rose 4.97% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

stock rose 4.97% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million. Uxin UXIN shares increased by 4.67% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $334.7 million.

Losers

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 8.1% to $0.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

EBET EBET stock declined by 6.81% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

Inspirato ISPO shares fell 6.77% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.4 million.

Tilly's TLYS shares decreased by 5.19% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $208.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares fell 5.17% to $8.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.4 million.

Vacasa VCSA shares declined by 4.97% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $868.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.