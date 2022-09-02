ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Forza X1 FRZA shares moved upwards by 15.9% to $4.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
  • Lululemon Athletica LULU shares increased by 9.52% to $322.49. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Rover Group ROVR shares rose 7.02% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $723.8 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu GOTU shares increased by 5.35% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $456.9 million.
  • Kidpik PIK stock rose 4.97% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • Uxin UXIN shares increased by 4.67% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $334.7 million.

Losers

  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 8.1% to $0.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • EBET EBET stock declined by 6.81% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
  • Inspirato ISPO shares fell 6.77% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.4 million.
  • Tilly's TLYS shares decreased by 5.19% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $208.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares fell 5.17% to $8.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.4 million.
  • Vacasa VCSA shares declined by 4.97% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $868.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

