12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock moved upwards by 21.6% to $10.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
  • Biote BTMD stock moved upwards by 14.51% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
  • WAVE Life Sciences WVE shares moved upwards by 13.94% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.8 million.
  • Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA stock increased by 10.94% to $5.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.1 million.
  • Galera Therapeutics GRTX shares moved upwards by 9.89% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
  • Belite Bio BLTE stock moved upwards by 9.07% to $40.03. The company's market cap stands at $995.4 million.

Losers

  • Caladrius Biosciences CLBS stock decreased by 16.0% to $0.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
  • ADMA Biologics ADMA stock fell 9.67% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.1 million.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals AVEO stock declined by 9.34% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $262.3 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares declined by 9.29% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock decreased by 8.06% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Aptorum Gr APM stock decreased by 7.59% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

