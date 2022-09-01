Gainers

HashiCorp HCP stock moved upwards by 13.0% to $34.19 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 105.8K shares come close, making up 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock increased by 11.81% to $0.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 22.2 million, accounting for 105.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.

PagerDuty PD stock rose 6.47% to $25.66. At the close, PagerDuty's trading volume reached 75.1K shares. This is 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 5.81% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.

Edgio EGIO stock rose 4.85% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $806.3 million.

Ondas Holdings ONDS stock increased by 4.77% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.0 million.

Losers

My Size MYSZ shares declined by 7.5% to $0.21 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 109.5K shares, which is 10.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

SeaChange International SEAC shares fell 4.77% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock fell 3.8% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $141.6 million.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock fell 3.18% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $338.1 million.

nLight LASR shares fell 2.92% to $11.34. The company's market cap stands at $511.3 million.

SoundHound AI SOUN stock fell 2.82% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $612.4 million.

