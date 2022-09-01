Gainers

Nutanix NTNX shares moved upwards by 27.2% to $22.02 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Nutanix's stock is trading at a volume of 16.2 million, which is 714.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

TROOPS TROO stock rose 13.55% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $204.2 million.

SoundHound AI SOUN shares moved upwards by 11.22% to $3.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 164.1K, which is 18.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $624.2 million.

Charge Enterprises CRGE shares moved upwards by 8.64% to $2.64. As of 13:30 EST, Charge Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 507.8K, which is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $544.2 million.

UTime UTME shares rose 8.22% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares rose 7.23% to $1.71. Avaya Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 25.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 173.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.0 million.

Losers

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock fell 48.5% to $0.24 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 181.5 million, which is 865.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

Okta OKTA shares decreased by 35.19% to $59.24. Okta's stock is trading at a volume of 28.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1077.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Semtech SMTC shares declined by 29.73% to $32.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 657.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

MongoDB MDB stock decreased by 24.65% to $243.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.6 million, which is 374.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

C3.ai AI shares declined by 20.56% to $14.3. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares, making up 327.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Akerna KERN stock decreased by 20.04% to $0.12. The current volume of 15.2 million shares is 152.1% of Akerna's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

