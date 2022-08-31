Gainers

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock increased by 23.4% to $0.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

Hour Loop HOUR stock rose 20.1% to $4.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.0 million.

Elys Game Technology ELYS shares rose 14.26% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

Lottery.com LTRY shares increased by 10.0% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Nautilus NLS stock increased by 6.79% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.

F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $266.2 million.

Losers

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares declined by 24.7% to $9.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $729.2 million.

Chewy CHWY shares decreased by 11.85% to $32.96. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

PVH PVH stock fell 7.13% to $58.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Faraday Future FFIE stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.2 million.

Kidpik PIK shares declined by 5.53% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Secoo Holding SECO shares declined by 5.46% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

