Gainers
- Esports Entertainment GMBL stock increased by 23.4% to $0.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock rose 20.1% to $4.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.0 million.
- Elys Game Technology ELYS shares rose 14.26% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares increased by 10.0% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- Nautilus NLS stock increased by 6.79% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.
- F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $266.2 million.
Losers
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares declined by 24.7% to $9.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $729.2 million.
- Chewy CHWY shares decreased by 11.85% to $32.96. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- PVH PVH stock fell 7.13% to $58.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Faraday Future FFIE stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.2 million.
- Kidpik PIK shares declined by 5.53% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Secoo Holding SECO shares declined by 5.46% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.