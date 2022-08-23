11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares moved upwards by 29.8% to $1.04 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Avaya Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 86.8 million, which is 851.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.
- Marin Software MRIN stock moved upwards by 24.57% to $2.18. The current volume of 18.7 million shares is 6115.7% of Marin Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
- Palo Alto Networks PANW shares rose 11.85% to $568.3. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 290.1% of Palo Alto Networks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- PowerFleet PWFL stock increased by 11.04% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million.
- Embark Technology EMBK stock rose 10.69% to $11.71. Embark Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 354.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 76.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $269.7 million.
Losers
- WeTrade Group WETG stock fell 32.8% to $3.55 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 1454.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $692.3 million.
- Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock declined by 18.79% to $0.39. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 248.6% of Otonomo Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- DLocal DLO shares decreased by 15.28% to $25.09. As of 13:30 EST, DLocal's stock is trading at a volume of 6.8 million, which is 551.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 14.87% to $2.52. Trading volume for Saverone 2014's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 83.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Zoom Video Comms ZM shares declined by 14.54% to $83.28. The current volume of 23.9 million shares is 463.0% of Zoom Video Comms's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Taoping TAOP shares declined by 11.66% to $0.81. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 300.9K shares, making up 108.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
