12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Nerdy NRDY stock moved upwards by 34.9% to $3.67 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 22.9 million, which is 2116.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.5 million.
- Amesite AMST stock moved upwards by 18.64% to $0.75. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 307.4K shares, making up 688.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO shares rose 13.69% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $124.6 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEB stock rose 12.72% to $10.72. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 12.29% to $0.34. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 760.0K shares, making up 207.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares rose 11.63% to $0.29. Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 38.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
Losers
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock declined by 38.2% to $21.93 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Golden Sun Education Gr's stock is 213.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 173.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $402.5 million.
- Wag Group PET stock fell 18.04% to $6.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 332.3K shares, making up 39.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.1 million.
- Forza X1 FRZA stock decreased by 11.9% to $5.11. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 693.6K, which is 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.
- Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock decreased by 10.98% to $2.56.
- Clarus CLAR shares declined by 10.62% to $24.93. Trading volume for Clarus's stock is 5.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 278.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $931.7 million.
- XPeng XPEV shares fell 10.24% to $18.85. Trading volume for XPeng's stock is 22.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 208.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
