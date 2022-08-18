12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Microvast Holdings MVST stock increased by 18.9% to $3.02 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $913.6 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares rose 12.42% to $3.71. At the close, Greenwave Tech Solns's trading volume reached 97.9K shares. This is 57.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Corporacion America CAAP stock moved upwards by 12.05% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable APWC stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock rose 4.77% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million.
Losers
- Capstone Green Energy CGRN shares fell 37.3% to $2.47 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 109.8K shares come close, making up 120.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
- voxeljet VJET shares fell 12.19% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Tritium DCFC DCFC shares fell 4.91% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- iSun ISUN shares decreased by 4.75% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- JanOne JAN stock fell 4.06% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- ACV Auctions ACVA shares decreased by 4.02% to $8.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
