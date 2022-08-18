11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Worksport WKSP shares increased by 13.9% to $2.87 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Worksport's stock is 365.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 142.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.
- Horizon Global HZN stock rose 12.5% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock increased by 8.93% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $375.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SIGNA Sports United SSU shares increased by 8.57% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sonder Holdings SOND stock increased by 7.71% to $2.02. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 871.5K, which is 56.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.3 million.
Losers
- America's Car-Mart CRMT stock decreased by 22.6% to $92.46 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, America's Car-Mart's stock is trading at a volume of 448.1K, which is 454.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares fell 21.76% to $0.87. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 4005.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock decreased by 20.75% to $18.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 109.4 million, which is 394.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Kirkland's KIRK shares declined by 19.93% to $5.12. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 284.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
- Party City Holdco PRTY shares declined by 17.8% to $1.94. Party City Holdco's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 255.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.2 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares fell 15.03% to $0.36. As of 13:30 EST, Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 134.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
