12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 7.2% to $0.81 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY stock rose 4.99% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- Beachbody Co BODY shares rose 4.69% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $485.9 million.
- XpresSpa Group XSPA shares rose 4.3% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 4.1% to $0.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 166.6K, accounting for 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $578.2 million.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock increased by 4.04% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $962.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares decreased by 19.0% to $18.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 45.3 million shares come close, making up 191.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock fell 12.51% to $5.6. This security traded at a volume of 707.6K shares come close, making up 58.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- Purple Innovation PRPL stock fell 6.07% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.8 million.
- Regis RGS stock fell 5.37% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock decreased by 5.01% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares declined by 4.33% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.