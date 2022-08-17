12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Hill International HIL stock rose 60.6% to $2.79 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Hill International's stock is trading at a volume of 26.6 million, which is 34780.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.7 million.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock rose 36.78% to $3.1. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 34.1 million shares, making up 5121.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.
- Team TISI stock moved upwards by 12.31% to $1.5. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 121.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT shares moved upwards by 11.72% to $1.81. Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 111.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 13.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- NN NNBR shares increased by 11.3% to $2.62. As of 13:30 EST, NN's stock is trading at a volume of 368.2K, which is 117.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.7 million.
- Quhuo QH shares rose 7.6% to $4.67. Trading volume for Quhuo's stock is 234.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 153.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.8 million.
Losers
- Enovix ENVX shares declined by 16.2% to $20.91 during Wednesday's regular session. Enovix's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 176.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock fell 14.4% to $4.46. The current volume of 227.9K shares is 448.0% of Urban-gro's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Velo3D VLD stock fell 13.87% to $4.82. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 73.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.6 million.
- Momentus MNTS shares decreased by 13.83% to $2.02. Trading volume for Momentus's stock is 512.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 59.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Sunworks SUNW stock decreased by 12.44% to $3.88. Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 148.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.7 million.
- Berkshire Grey BGRY shares fell 12.24% to $2.44. Trading volume for Berkshire Grey's stock is 849.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 69.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $571.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
