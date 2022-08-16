12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- GreenBox POS GBOX stock moved upwards by 97.3% to $2.51 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 93.1 million shares is 16146.9% of GreenBox POS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SkyWater Technology SKYT shares increased by 35.78% to $19.35. SkyWater Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 719.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $780.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- IonQ IONQ shares increased by 29.71% to $8.25. Trading volume for IonQ's stock is 15.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 380.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- My Size MYSZ stock rose 22.81% to $0.32. Trading volume for My Size's stock is 36.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 3747.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Embark Technology EMBK shares increased by 17.08% to $0.86. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 33.7 million shares, making up 387.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $394.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Fabrinet FN stock moved upwards by 16.08% to $116.91. Trading volume for Fabrinet's stock is 419.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 241.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- BIT Mining BTCM shares declined by 42.5% to $0.45 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 13.4 million shares is 1115.5% of BIT Mining's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
- ComSovereign Holding COMSP stock decreased by 19.65% to $2.25.
- AEye LIDR stock declined by 19.33% to $2.38. AEye's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 166.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- WeTrade Group WETG stock decreased by 17.47% to $8.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 721.6K shares, making up 1265.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock fell 16.8% to $3.87. Greenidge Generation Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 973.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 210.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares declined by 16.25% to $0.17. American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 19.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 447.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
