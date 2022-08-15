12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Quest Resource Holding QRHC shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $5.45 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock rose 9.3% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 7.22% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.8 million.
- GEO Group GEO stock moved upwards by 5.78% to $8.04. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 376.2K shares, which is 30.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $997.6 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares rose 5.63% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares rose 5.14% to $9.61. The company's market cap stands at $126.1 million.
Losers
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares fell 17.2% to $3.3 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares decreased by 16.25% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- iSun ISUN shares fell 13.09% to $4.25. This security traded at a volume of 66.7K shares come close, making up 61.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Bird Glb BRDS shares fell 11.05% to $0.58. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4 million shares, which is 45.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SG Blocks SGBX shares declined by 8.36% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Bloom Energy BE stock declined by 6.72% to $28.32. Bloom Energy's trading volume hit 140.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
